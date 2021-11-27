Volodin made a promise to opponents of QR codes

Viacheslav Volodin will analyze opinions for and against QR codes

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin promised to consider all appeals regarding the bill on the introduction of QR codes. Those who did not approve of the initiative also expressed their opinion in the comments.

“Over the past three days, I have received a huge number of messages from you, where you express your opinion on the bills on QR codes submitted by the government to the State Duma. I did not expect that there will be so many of them. It is important for us that all constructive proposals are studied and taken into account, “- wrote Viacheslav Volodin in his telegram channel.

Volodin plans to organize the work in such a way as to get acquainted with all the comments. He noted that one cannot cope with such a volume of messages. By November 27, more than 608 thousand comments had accumulated under his post. Under his post, some citizens spoke out against the widespread use of QR codes.

Volodin published a statement on bills on the introduction of QR codes in his telegram channel on November 24. He wrote that the State Duma is studying official appeals from citizens about QR codes, writes RT. According to him, it is important to make decisions that do not violate rights. The Chairman of the State Duma explained that feedback is important and opened comments. In addition, government bills have been sent for discussion to the regions, the Federation Council and the Public Chamber, Dni.ru reminds.