Volodin plans to study comments on draft laws on QR codes

Volodin plans to study comments on draft laws on QR codes – Russia news today

Volodin plans to study comments on draft laws on QR codes

State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin plans to organize work to study all the comments he received from users in social networks on the topic of bills on

2021-11-27T09: 33

2021-11-27T09: 33

2021-11-27T09: 33

spread of coronavirus

Viacheslav Volodin

State Duma of the Russian Federation

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin plans to organize work to study all the comments he received from users in social networks on the topic of draft laws on QR codes, the politician admitted that he did not expect that there would be so many of them. On November 12, the Russian government submitted two bills to the State Duma, which suggest the introduction of QR codes for visiting public places, as well as for travel by rail and air. Before discussing bills in the State Duma, the regions must submit their responses to them. Under the post of the State Duma speaker in Telegram, where the politician spoke about projects using QR codes, users left more than 600 thousand comments, their number is constantly growing. “Over the past 3 days, I received a huge number of messages from you, where you express your opinion on the to the State Duma of bills on QR codes. I did not expect that there will be so many, “Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel. He noted that work will be organized to study all the comments. “Obviously, one cannot cope with such a volume. I will try to organize this work in order to get acquainted with all the comments that have been made by you during this time,” the politician added. The Chairman of the State Duma thanked the users for their position and noted that in the future he will use the opportunities Previously, Volodin said that government bills on the introduction of mandatory QR codes in public places and in transport were sent to regions and departments by December 14, in addition, more than 120 thousand applications were sent to the State Duma and deputies in connection with the projects, there will be a dialogue with the government. In the post, Volodin also supported the open letter of Russian doctors to opponents of vaccination and noted that the State Duma is doing everything possible to keep the parliament working.

