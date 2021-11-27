Volodin will study the comments of Russians on the draft laws on QR codes

State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin announced his intention to study all comments on draft laws on QR codes received from users on social networks. He wrote about this in his Telegram.

On November 12, the Russian government submitted two bills to the State Duma, implying the introduction of QR codes for visiting public places, as well as for travel by air and rail. Before discussing bills in the federal parliament, the regions must submit their responses to them.

Under Volodin’s post on Telegram, where he talked about QR codes, users left more than 600 thousand comments. Their number is constantly growing.

“Over the past three days, I have received a huge number of messages from you, where you express your opinion on the bills on QR codes submitted by the government to the State Duma. I didn’t expect that there will be so many of them, ”Volodin wrote.

The speaker of the State Duma thanked the users for their expressed position on the current issue. The politician added that in the future he plans to continue to receive feedback using the capabilities of social networks.