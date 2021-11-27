Volvo wants to turn entire windshield into smart AR display

Volvo Cars has invested in optical and imaging technology startup Spectralics. It is assumed that the development of Spectralics will completely change the interface of interaction between drivers and vehicles.

The Israeli company Spectralics develops both software and hardware. These are, in particular, advanced visualization systems and innovative optical solutions.

One of the startup’s key technologies is the Multi-Layered Thin Combiner (MLTC) system, or multi-layer thin material with augmented reality effect. This development represents a new type of thin optical “film” applicable to transparent surfaces of all shapes and sizes.

MLTC technology allows you to superimpose the image on car windows. In theory, the entire windshield of a car could be turned into a smart augmented reality (AR) display.

The system allows you to create a projection display with a wide field of view, on which a sense of perspective is formed due to the fact that virtual objects are superimposed on the real environment. This increases the information content of the movement and at the same time ensures a safe perception of the road.

The technology is also suitable for introducing new monitoring tools in the cabin, creating glare-protected front cameras and creating digital holographic projections.