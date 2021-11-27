What is known about the state of emergency at the ammunition plant in Dzerzhinsk

At the ammunition plant named after Ya.M. Sverdlov in Dzerzhinsk on November 27, there were four explosions and a subsequent fire. Two people were injured, they were hospitalized.

FKP “Plant named after Ya. M. Sverdlov” accounts for a third of the defense products, explosives and industrial chemistry produced in Russia.

TASS has collected the main thing that is known about the state of emergency at the moment.

What happened

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the emergency occurred at 09:52 Moscow time. A fire alarm went off at the plant, then explosions occurred.

A fire broke out at the site of the explosion, the area of ​​which is 55 square meters. m. The fire was assigned the third rank of difficulty. Now it is extinguished.

The HMX production facility was the epicenter of the explosions, an emergency source said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations does not exclude that there are explosives on the territory of the plant.

Work at the plant has already been restored to normal operation.

Reaction

A criminal case was initiated under Art. 217 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities”.

Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Gleb Nikitin instructed his deputy David Melik-Guseinov to ensure prompt provision of the necessary medical assistance to the victims. They are in a state of moderate severity.

The prosecutor’s office of the Nizhny Novgorod region is checking after the incident. The reasons for the emergency are also being investigated by the operational headquarters and the commission of the Volga-Oka department of Rostekhnadzor.

Exceeding the maximum permissible concentration in the air in Dzerzhinsk after the accident at the plant was not revealed.

Work in the workshop where the emergency occurred was carried out in accordance with the technical regulations, noted the first deputy general director of the plant Oleg Korpatenkov.

Initially, it was reported that an operational group of the central apparatus of the EMERCOM of Russia headed by the acting head of the department Alexander Chupriyan was sent to the place, but after the stabilization of the situation, its arrival was canceled.

Previous Emergencies