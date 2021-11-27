What to expect from an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey

The interview has not yet come out, but it is already called the pinnacle of Oprah Winfrey’s career: a two-hour conversation with ex-monarchs about what is happening behind the closed doors of Buckingham Palace. Perhaps this will be the loudest “royal sensation” since the release of Princess Diana’s interview to Martin Bashir in 1995. At least this is what Britain expects from Meghan and Harry. From the trailer it is already clear that it will be hot and will not do without revelations.

Including the fate of Diana. “I am seriously concerned about the repetition of history,” Harry says, referring to Diana’s tragic death in a 1997 Paris car accident. The conversation will also go about the relationship of the couple with the British press. A year has passed since “Megsit”, the passions in the media have subsided, but this is largely due to the recent victory of the Duchess over the Associated Newspapers, who did not hesitate to publicize excerpts from her letters to her father. For all the media, this has become a good lesson – there must still be some boundaries of reason. “On the verge of the impossible. It all looks like you have passed an important inflection point, ”says Oprah in the trailer, addressing Meghan.

More often than not, the scandalous headlines in the tabloids focused on the Duchess’s relationship with the royal family. So, of course, it will not do without insights into the life of the palace. “How do you think Buckingham Palace will react to your interview?” Asks the TV presenter. “I don’t know what they could expect after all this time that we were silent while the palace played an active role in spreading lies about us. If we talk about the risk that because of the interview you can lose something, then I will say – a lot is already lost, ”Meghan Markle replies.

Another important topic that will be discussed is mental health. Back in 2017, Harry, together with Kate Middleton and William, created Heads Together, an initiative to support mental health. And last December, they launched their Archewell Audio podcast with Meghan, where invited speakers talk about how the platform will be used to discuss environmental issues, racial equality and psychological issues – an interview with Oprah will be a great opportunity to draw attention to the latter.

Relationships within the royal family and mental health were also addressed in the latest episode of The Crowns, which explored Princess Diana’s bulimia, depression, and self-isolation. Forty years ago, these problems were hushed up, but the Sussexes intend to change this approach and begin to speak openly about all aspects of the life of the ruling family. “You are voicing some pretty shocking things,” Oprah says intriguingly in the trailer.

During the pandemic, Megan and Harry went to the bottom: from time to time they appeared at events and charity events in Zoom, but did not give any interviews or comments about their new way of life. And now, unexpectedly for everyone, a new era began in the life of the spouses: at the end of February, Prince Harry became a guest of our favorite show The Late Late Show with James Corden. They met in Los Angeles, where they rode an open-top double-decker tour bus and drank tea, and watched the Prince of Beverly Hills mansion. And also Corden and Harry phoned Megan via video link and tried to convince her to buy a house. Then Harry, for the first time in a long time, spoke about his attitude to the British media: “We all know what the British press can be. These articles destroyed my psyche. “