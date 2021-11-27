WHO has included a new strain of coronavirus in the group of “causing concern”

The World Health Organization at an emergency meeting on November 26 qualified the new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 as “causing concern.” This was reported on the website of the organization.

The new strain B.1.1.529 is named with the letter omicron.

“This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which cause concern. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with these variants compared to other similar strains. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces of South Africa, ”the WHO said.

According to the WHO classification, only four strains of coronavirus are classified as “of concern”: “alpha” (British version), “beta” (another variant from South Africa), “gamma” (Brazilian strain) and “delta”, which is now dominant in world strain.

For the first time, a new variant of the coronavirus was registered in South Africa, Botswana, and then in Hong Kong.

On November 26 it became known that the omicron strain had been recorded in Europe. He was found in a Belgian woman who returned from Egypt with a stopover in Turkey. Scientists are concerned that the new strain has a high number of mutations, which may make it resistant to human immunity, including after vaccination.