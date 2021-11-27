WHO hypothesizes the origin of a new strain of coronavirus

The likely source of a new strain of coronavirus infection called omicron may be a person with a weakened immune system. This was stated by Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the technical group of the Emergency Diseases Unit for the Evolution of Viruses at the World Health Organization (WHO), writes the Financial Times.

According to her, it is not known exactly who was the original source of the omicron strain, but one of the hypotheses considered by the WHO suggests that it could have originated in the body of an infected patient with a weakened immune system, who did not fully recover, after which the virus mutated.

It will take about three weeks to figure out the origin of the new strain of coronavirus. Biomaterial for study has already been sent to the laboratory.

The omicron strain was found in southern Africa this week, which the WHO has already described as “alarming” and highly infectious, with the first cases recently reported in Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany and the United Kingdom, as well as in several African provinces. All positive samples were taken from arrivals from South Africa. The omicron strain has not yet been found in Russia.

As RG wrote earlier, in the body of people with HIV infection, as well as in people with weakened immunity in general (including those who have undergone organ transplants), the virus can live for a long time, which makes such patients chronic carriers of covid. Vulnerabilities in their immunity allow the virus to rapidly evolve.