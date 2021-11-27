WHO named omicron-strain of coronavirus more dangerous than “delta” – RBK

The new omicron strain of coronavirus may be more dangerous than previous options, said Melita Vujnovich, representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia, on the air of the Soloviev.Live program on YouTube.

“It looks like that now, we have to wait a little bit, because the“ beta ”behaved like that, had such, say, opportunities,” said the WHO representative, responding to the remark of the host of the program, Vladimir Solovyov, that the “omicron” is much more dangerous than delta.

According to her, the organization is now collecting epidemiological data from all over the world and is preparing a new report with the characteristics of the new strain. Experts are enhancing the genetic sequencing of the virus (the process of DNA sequencing), Wujnovic said.

Scientists from the UK spoke about the new COVID-19 strain, which was found in southern Africa, South Africa and Botswana, on November 24. According to Imperial College virologist Tom Peacock, omicron contains 32 mutations that increase its infectivity and resistance to coronavirus vaccines. However, a large number of mutations could make a new variant of the virus unstable and prevent it from spreading widely, scientists said.