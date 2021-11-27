https://ria.ru/20211126/voz-1760978529.html

WHO names new South African COVID-19 strain with Greek letter Omicron

WHO names new South African COVID-19 strain with Greek letter Omicron

2021-11-26T21: 01

2021-11-26T21: 01

2021-11-26T21: 18

GENEVA, November 26 – RIA Novosti, Elizaveta Isakova. A new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 identified in South Africa has been identified as an option of concern, dubbed the Greek letter Omicron, the World Health Organization said in a statement. advised WHO that this option should be designated as an option of concern, and WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as such an option, giving it the name Omicron, “said a statement issued following an emergency meeting of the Technical Advisory Group on the Evolution of Viruses. The Technical Advisory Group estimates that the new Omicron variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are worrisome. “Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant compared to other variants of concern. The number of infections with this strain is increasing in almost all cases. In South Africa, “the statement says. According to WHO terminology, variants of the virus of concern are characterized by an increase in transmission rates, as well as an increase in virulence or a change in the clinical manifestations of the disease. In addition, such options can reduce the effectiveness of existing diagnostics, vaccines and therapies.

