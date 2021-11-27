WHO recognized all vaccines as ineffective against “Omicron”

According to WHO experts, previously developed vaccines are unlikely to save from Omicron

Photo: Vladimir Andreev

WHO has recognized the existing vaccines as ineffective against the new COVID-19 Omicron strain. This was stated by experts at WHO.

The WHO concluded that the B.1.1.529 virus, after a series of mutations, can affect the protein content of the body. The problem is that current vaccines may not be as effective with this change, writes Reuters.

In addition, scientists have warned that the new variant of the coronavirus may have a faster spread than its predecessors. In this regard, the WHO suggests that a new dangerous variant of the coronavirus can affect more people – this also applies to those who have previously had other strains.

The new Omicron strain was named after the Greek letter Omicron (O). WHO experts said that it will take several weeks to study it to find out what it is and how it is dangerous to people.