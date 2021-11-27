Wildberries: foreigners on Black Friday ordered goods from Russia for a record amount – Gazeta.Ru

Foreigners on this Black Friday ordered goods from Russia for a record amount of 1.5 billion rubles, the Wildberries press service told Gazeta.Ru. Compared to last year, this figure has doubled. Sales started on November 22.

The most active orders come from Germany (most often they ordered handicrafts and creams), Latvia (board games and nail polishes), Estonia (cosmetic care kits and dresses), the USA (books, sweets and mugs), Israel (Russian books and chocolates) and Moldova (body scrubs and trousers).

About 50% of all orders are Russian-made goods. During the sale, the demand for them increased: the total amount of orders increased 2.5 times compared to last year.

Earlier, a survey of the analytical center “Bitrix24” showedthat 48% of Russians plan to buy goods during Black Friday. Almost half (44%) said they were most interested in discounts on electronics, gadgets and home appliances. The majority (71%) indicated that they are ready to spend up to 5 thousand rubles.