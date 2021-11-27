Will Smith’s book “Will” will be released in Ukrainian

The release of the Ukrainian translation of Will Smith’s book “Will” will be released in December almost simultaneously with the world premiere.

Ukrinform was informed about this by the BookChef publishing house.

“Will” is a personal journey into the depths of self-discovery and awareness of actor, producer and musician, two-time Oscar nominee and winner of the Grammy and NAACP awards Will Smith, which resulted in the pages of these amazing memoirs, written in tandem with Mark Manson , the author of the bestseller “The Fine Art of Leaving Everything”, – said in the publishing house.

From the memoirs, readers will learn how an ordinary guy from West Philadelphia turned into one of the brightest stars, first in the musical firmament, and then in the film industry. After all, few of us know the pressure that Hollywood celebrities feel when their lives become public, but each of us must understand that the fuel that powers you at one stage of your life may be completely ineffective at the next. The combination of deep wisdom, valuable advice and captivating style makes this book, like its author, unique in its category.

“I wanted to get rid of the image of” Will Smith “stuck to me and show myself as real”, – quoted by the publishing house BookChef the words of Will Smith.

The book cover was designed by New Orleans visual artist Brendan “Bmike” Odums.