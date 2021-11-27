World oil prices fell by 11-13% yesterday amid the threat of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus

The variant of the pathogen, which was called the omicron, according to experts, may turn out to be more dangerous than all the previous ones, so a number of countries, including Russia, have decided to limit air traffic with African countries, where this virus was originally detected. Experts note that the number of flights will decrease and the demand for oil may fall.

At the same time, Mikhail Krutikhin, partner of the Rusenergy consulting agency, noted in an interview with our radio station that it is too early to make forecasts for a drop in oil prices due to a new strain of coronavirus. According to him, the situation will clear up early next week after the opening of the exchanges.

“The price really fell sharply in one day and most observers believe that the main reason is the announcement of a new strain of coronavirus and the concern of many governments that this will affect economic activity. If economic activity is affected, then a decline in oil demand may indeed appear. But this is only one of the factors, we did not see how oil will be traded on the main American exchanges, where it was Thanksgiving day, where they did not work on holiday. Let’s see what happens on Monday. Moreover, now before November 30, when Brent futures will expire, some kind of play by large financial speculators in the market is also possible. So here several factors intervened and we can expect that in a day or two, when the attitude of the market to what is happening is approximately clear, oil will level off and take another price corridor, which will last for some time, ”he explained.

Mikhail Krutikhin did not rule out that an oversupply of oil may appear on the market, which will cause a further drop in prices.

Recently, the US government announced that it would unseal a safety stock of oil to drive down fuel prices. US President Joe Biden has ordered the Department of Energy to release 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s Strategic Oil Reserve to help lower fuel prices. On Monday, House Democrats called on to release oil to the market and temporarily ban Joe Biden’s exports. The US reserve stock now contains 604 million barrels of oil. 32 million barrels will be produced over the next few months and replaced in the coming years. 18 million barrels will be part of the oil sales previously authorized by the US Congress. The release of oil from reserves is being carried out in coordination with China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK. According to the American Automobile Association, gasoline prices average around $ 3.40 a gallon, more than double prices a year ago. High gasoline prices have become a political headache for the White House amid more record inflation of 6.2 percent per annum.

In turn, the OPEC + group, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, decided to increase oil production, which could also cause an excess on the market. Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak noted that this will help normalize the state of the oil market.

The current drop in oil prices will not have a strong impact on the Russian budget, ”economist Ivan Rodionov told our radio station. Ivan Rodionov suggested that oil prices will soon return to their previous level.

