On the eve of November 26, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said that the United States is extremely concerned about the “large-scale and atypical” movements of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. According to her, at the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, the American side plans to discuss possible joint steps to reduce tensions. Donfried noted that there is “a toolbox for this that includes a wide range of possibilities.”

Since early November, Western media outlets, including The Washington Post and Politico, citing sources and satellite images, began reporting that Russia was building up troops near the border with Ukraine. In connection with possible activity at the turn, the United States warned its European partners about the threat of Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

Kiev initially reported that it had not seen any Russian activity near the border, but later confirmed that it had received information about the build-up of Russian forces from its Western partners. After that, the Ukrainian authorities suspected Moscow of preparing an attack. In addition, on the eve of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Moscow was allegedly involved in the discussion of the planned coup d’etat in the country.

The Kremlin denied these accusations. “Russia never does such things at all,” said Dmitry Peskov, the presidential press secretary. The Russian authorities have also repeatedly stated that the country has no plans to “attack” anyone, and the movement of troops on its territory was called an internal affair.