WSJ: US can limit exercises in Europe so as not to quarrel with Russia

https://ria.ru/20211127/ucheniya-1760999287.html

The United States got scared of Russia and decided to limit military exercises in Europe

WSJ: USA may limit exercises in Europe so as not to quarrel with Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

The United States got scared of Russia and decided to limit military exercises in Europe

The administration of US President Joe Biden, in the light of the current “tension” on the border between Russia and Ukraine, is considering several options for action, including … RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

2021-11-27T03: 22

2021-11-27T03: 22

2021-11-27T03: 22

in the world

Kiev

USA

joe biden

Washington

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152195/72/1521957270_0:189:5484:3274_1920x0_80_0_0_5b86efc67e5bf5ba1afc01d52a766543.jpg

WASHINGTON, November 27 – RIA Novosti. In light of the current “tension” on the border between Russia and Ukraine, the administration of US President Joe Biden is considering several options for action, including the possibility of reducing military exercises in Europe to avoid confrontation with Moscow, the Wall Street Journal writes on Friday, citing representatives of the American authorities. According to these data, as one of the possible options for action, the US administration is considering strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine, including increasing the supply of military equipment, in particular, anti-aircraft systems. This option also implies tougher sanctions against the Russian Federation. Another possible action plan, the newspaper writes, involves “reducing the risk of confrontation with Moscow, including by limiting the number of US military exercises in Europe.” These exercises, as noted in the article, continue to provoke criticism from the Russian Federation. The plan also includes a suspension of US military aid shipments to Kiev.

https://ria.ru/20211125/bombardirovschiki-1760575085.html

Kiev

USA

Washington

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152195/72/1521957270_264:203:4868:3656_1920x0_80_0_0_bb286f4851c2baf24fe44d92499a458f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, kiev, usa, joe biden, washington, russia