https://ria.ru/20211127/zakharova-1761039487.html

Zakharova called the “help” of the West to Belarus the institutionalization of the intervention

Zakharova called the “help” of the West to Belarus the institutionalization of the intervention – RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

Zakharova called the “help” of the West to Belarus the institutionalization of the intervention

The West is trying to “help” Belarus by building up the situation in the country, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova. RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021

2021-11-27T15: 45

2021-11-27T15: 45

2021-11-27T17: 03

in the world

Lithuania

vein

Czech

European Union

Maria Zakharova

svetlana tikhanovskaya

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761042407_0:34:2833:1628_1920x0_80_0_0_9e14800208b07c8968a7640f5acea1c0.jpg

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The West is trying to “help” Belarus by building up the situation in the country, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She noted that a “wild event” was held in Vienna, at which Germany, Austria and other EU countries, as well as ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya discussed how to “equip Belarus.” “This is not three thousand migrants at the border, for whose fate there was no tattered euro,” Zakharova added. According to her, the “anti-Belarusian project” assumes that the EU will allocate “53 million euros” to the “people of Belarus” in order to support a peaceful transition authorities in the country “, Germany promised to allocate 21 million euros for the development of” civil society “in Belarus. In addition, Zakharova mentioned the promises of Poland, the United States, Britain, Canada, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. “Obviously, all this is only a small part of the funds going to support the“ patriots. ”There is no doubt: helping the Belarusian people abroad going in the traditional way – not investing in the economy, but rocking the country from within. We know this method of assistance. We remember, “the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry summed up. Earlier, Vienna initiated an international conference on Belarus, which was held on November 22 in a virtual format, Minsk did not participate in this event Belarus’s relations with Western countries deteriorated sharply after the 2020 presidential elections, with the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and several other countries gradually imposing sanctions against Belarusian officials and businesses, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights violations. accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noted that the riots are directed by the United States , and the Europeans “play along” with them.

https://ria.ru/20211126/nato-1760942655.html

https://ria.ru/20211117/tikhanovskaya-1759452556.html

https://ria.ru/20211002/lukashenko-1752785839.html

Lithuania

vein

Czech

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761042407_316-0:2833:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_739db4c66e7568e42a646ec1fab88c3d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, Lithuania, Vienna, Czech Republic, European Union, Maria Zakharova, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya