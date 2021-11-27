Zakharova said that Poland is shaking the situation in Belarus – RBK

Temporary detention camp for migrants in the transport and logistics center “Bruzgi”, Belarus

(Photo: Kacper Pempel / Reuters)



The help to Belarus from Poland is “institutionalization of the interference”, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

She criticized the international conference on Belarus, which took place on November 22 in Vienna. According to the press secretary of the Foreign Ministry, this is “a wild event at which Germany, Austria, a number of other EU countries and Svetlana Tikhanovskaya discussed how to equip Belarus” in order to convince the Belarusians that the West will help them.

Zakharova with the words “tse Europe” condemned the threats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “to destroy refugees”



According to Zakharova, the head of the European Union Charles Michel promised to allocate € 53 million to Belarusians for a peaceful transition of power in the country. Germany is ready to allocate € 21 million to support civil society. Poland has pledged € 13 million for the Solidarity with Belarus program. The United States, Great Britain, Canada, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and the Baltic states have also expressed their readiness to financially help the Belarusian opposition.

Zakharova notes that such “help” to Belarus “shakes the country from within.” In her opinion, real help would be financial support for migrants who are at the border of Belarus and Poland and are trying to get to the territory of the European Union.