President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused journalists of robbing him of his personal life. He stated this during a press marathon on Friday, November 26.

“I have every right to rest sometimes. Thanks to you, I no longer have places in Kiev where I can rest. It is not right. I am a living person and have the right to privacy. Thanks to you, none of my children can be without protection, thanks to you, my children celebrate almost nothing anywhere. Thanks to you, I have no time for my personal life. I have the right to go wherever I want, ”the Ukrainian leader of TASS reports.

According to the press secretary of the president, Sergei Nikiforov, Zelensky’s behavior “is fully consistent with this situation.”

“Emotionally, passionately, frankly, sincerely, sometimes aggressively. I think that it is fully consistent with this situation and that request for communication, “Nikiforov said after the press marathon, which lasted five and a half hours.

During this conference, Zelensky also said that there would be no putsch in Ukraine, since the country’s army simply would not do it.

Zelensky also said that he had received information about a coup d’état planned for December 1-2, in which, he believes, businessman Rinat Akhmetov is involved. According to the Ukrainian leader, billions of dollars are allocated for the preparation of this act. At the same time, the president noted that he did not believe in the possibility of a violent seizure of power, and doubted that Akhmetov could participate in such a conspiracy.

In turn, some Western media interpreted Zelensky’s words about a possible coup as a statement about the preparation of a putsch in Ukraine.

On November 25, the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleg Lyashko, announced that the head of state intends to introduce martial law at one of the next meetings of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). The Kiev authorities plan to introduce martial law for two months in order to control the media, the ex-deputy noted.

On the same day, the head of Zelensky’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, denied plans to impose martial law. According to him, Kiev has been defending itself for several years without such a state as martial law.