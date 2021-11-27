Zelensky calls Ukrainian journalist Gordon a disgrace – Gazeta.Ru

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon a disgrace and said that he was “jumping out of his pants” so that he would not go for a second term.

“Oh my God! Is this the main thing? I don’t see how my children grow up, this is what I have to do. I owe them only. A disgrace, ”Zelensky said at a press conference“ 30 Questions for the President of Ukraine ”with the participation of foreign journalists, which took place the day before, on November 26.

Previously journalist Dmitry Gordon stated that the political career of the current president of Ukraine is coming to an end and there will be no second term. The journalist also lamented that during Zelensky’s tenure as head of state “again down the drain,” since “nothing was done”. He was also surprised at the number of “idiots” around the president and stressed that he was lying to his people.

Gordon wished that Zelensky, before the end of his post, had time to initiate the consideration of the law on a parliamentary republic, since with the current form of government in Ukraine, in his opinion, “it is not possible with the presidents.”