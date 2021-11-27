The statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the preparation of a coup d’etat with the participation of businessman Rinat Akhmetov led to a drop in the shares of all Ukrainian companies on the London Stock Exchange. This was stated by the former Minister of Internal Affairs of the country Arsen Avakov on the air of the program “Freedom of speech by Savik Shuster”…

According to him, the Ukrainian economy has entered a “difficult period” – there are problems with finances and energy.

“And the president on the air allows himself to attack big business. Not many of you realize or understand, but at that moment in two hours the shares of all Ukrainian companies, not only Rinat Akhmetov’s DTEK, all Ukrainian companies on the London Stock Exchange fell very seriously. Ukraine has lost billions in these two hours. I would not want our president to be the cause of such situations, ”Avakov said.

According to him, the incompetence of the people in power in the country has led to the fact that “intrigues, resentments and accusations are being produced”, which leads to a crisis.

Formerly Zelensky statedthat the special services had notified him that a coup d’etat was planned in the country on December 1. According to him, the Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov is presumably involved in the coup, and “billions of dollars are allocated for the event.” A number of Western media outlets presented this information as preparations for a putsch in the country.

Akhmetov later named the lie of the words of the Ukrainian leader about his participation in the preparation of the coup. According to him, he will continue “to defend democracy, economy and freedom of speech in Ukraine as a citizen of Ukraine, the largest investor, taxpayer and employer in the country.”