Zhirinovsky called the FSIN “the Stalinist camp system”

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-27/zhirinovskiy_nazval_fsin_stalinskoy_sistemoy_lagerey https://www.znak.com/2021-11-27/zhirinovskiy_nazval_fsin_stalinskoy_sistemoy_lagerey 2021.11.27

The head of the LDPR party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, reacted to the resignation of the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Alexander Kalashnikov, whom Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed from his post the day before. According to Zhirinovsky, it is unlikely that the change of head will have a positive effect on the work of the department, because, according to the politician, the FSIN is “still a Stalinist system of camps.”

“The main reason that we cannot in any way organize the work of the Federal Penitentiary Service, stop abuses, torture, etc., is that, in fact, this is still the Stalinist system of camps. As it was instilled in those years, so it has been going on for 70 years already. Therefore, I am not sure that the change of the head of the department will give anything. The situation will change only when other people come to work in the system, not embittered ones, of whom there are a lot today, ”the LDPR leader wrote in his telegram channel.

Zhirinovsky believes that for quality changes in the FSIN it is necessary to recruit employees only from those who themselves want to go to such work, and not take those sent there as punishment. It is also required to abolish the “cane” system that pushes employees to abuse.

What is known about the new head of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia. Short dossier

On Friday, November 26, Arkady Gostev, who previously held the post of deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, became the head of the FSIN.

Recall that since the beginning of October, the human rights project Gulagu.net published a series of videos about torture and rape of prisoners in the tuberculosis hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service No. 1 in Saratov, Belgorod IK No. 4, Kamchatka IK No. 6 and Irkutsk Detention Center No. 1. Videos from the secret archive of the FSB and the Federal Penitentiary Service were called huge resonance, criminal cases were initiated. The leadership of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Saratov Region resigned, in addition, 18 subordinate employees were dismissed.

We add that the prosecutor’s office employees for nine months of 2021 revealed more than 103 thousand violations in colonies, pre-trial detention centers and temporary detention facilities. “Unfortunately, the events of the current year show that the penitentiary system continues to be in a fever. <…> Of particular concern are gross violations of citizens’ rights to personal security. Violence was used against them (the prisoners) in the Irkutsk and Saratov regions, as well as in a number of other regions, ”said Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov earlier, speaking at the government hour in the State Duma.