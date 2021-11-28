10 photos of Angelina’s daughter Jolie and Brad Pitt, in which she is a copy of dad









© Courtesy: Woman’s Day



This is a striking similarity.

Biological daughter Shiloh is a copy of her famous father. The actor and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie have six children. In addition to Shiloh, there are Maddox, Pax, Zakhara, Vivienne and Knox, whom the couple does not stop sharing to this day.

It seems like there are strong similarities between Brad and Shiloh. This is especially evident in their joint photographs, but even when Shilo poses with her mother, fans can recognize the features of a famous father in the girl’s face.









“Shiloh is a miniature Brad Pitt”, “The girl clearly inherited most of the gene from her father,” the followers of famous parents note.









But despite the striking resemblance, the relationship between father and daughter remains tense. In February of this year, Shiloh made an unofficial gesture on her closed Instagram page. The girl shortened her double surname – Jolie-Pitt, leaving the part inherited from her mother. Western media suggest that Shiloh took such a step under the influence of Angelina, apparently, in this way the famous actress is trying to annoy her ex-husband.

We will remind, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in 2014 in a small castle in the south of France. Two years later, in September 2016, the actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. It happened the day after their quarrel on board a private jet. But it seems that the handsome man was able to recover from a difficult break with Jolie, because recently Brad was seen in the company with the black actress Andra Day.

