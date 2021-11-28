527 new cases of coronavirus registered in Altai Territory

In the Altai Territory, 527 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered over the past day, 491 patients recovered, 32 people died from COVID-19.

The total number of cases of coronavirus infection is 103,005 people, including 8411 children. 74,029 people recovered (+ 491). In total, 7,119 people (+ 32) died, all adults, including due to causes of death: coronavirus infection – 5,699 people (+ 29), other causes of death – 1,420 people (+ 3).

As of November 28, 3,399 people are being treated in infectious diseases hospitals with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infection.

In addition, 351 patients with X-ray confirmed viral pneumonia similar to COVID-19 are being treated in covid hospitals.

The number of seriously ill patients is 712, of which 262 are connected to ventilators.

The Ministry of Health of the region has deployed 4846 beds, 3374 are connected to oxygen, and 360 with mechanical ventilation. Reserve beds: 4846-3399-351 = 1096

62 people (asymptomatic virus carriers) are being monitored and treated on an outpatient basis.

319 patients with X-ray confirmed viral pneumonia similar to COVID-19 are undergoing outpatient follow-up care in a hospital setting at home.

Over the past day, 527 new cases of the disease (including asymptomatic cases) of coronavirus infection were registered in the region: Barnaul – 155, Biysk – 48, Rubtsovsk – 43, Slavgorod – 28, Kamen-on-Obi – 16, Ust-Kalmansky district – 14 , Aleisk – 13, Blagoveshchensky, German national, Uglovsky districts – 12 cases each, Kulundinsky, Loktevsky, Rodinsky districts – 11 each, Aleisky, Mamontovsky, Pavlovsky, Rebrikhinsky districts – 10 each, Klyuchevskoy district – 9, Zalesovsky, Topchikhinsky districts – by 8, Mikhailovsky district – 7, Biysk, Pospelikhinsky districts – 6 each, Zarinsk, Volchikhinsky, Romanovsky, Suetsky, Tretyakovsky, Shipunovsky districts – 5 each, Altai, Burlinsky, Khabarsky districts – 4 each, Bystroistoksky, Kalmansky districts – 3 each, Zarinsky , Smolensk districts – 2 each, Kamensky, Soloneshensky, Tyumentsevsky, Ust-Pristanskiy, Charyshsky districts – 1 each.

Over the entire period of the pandemic, residents of cities and districts fell ill: Barnaul – 34073, Aleysk – 2094, Aleisky district – 979, Altai district – 481, Bayevsky district – 263, Belokurikha – 537, Biysk – 9125, Biysk district – 1156, Blagoveshchensky district – 1275 , Burlinsky District – 559, Bystroistoksky District – 169, Volchikhinsky District – 905, Yegoryevsky District – 744, Eltsovsky District – 146, Zavyalovsky District – 555, Zalesovsky District – 518, Zarinsk – 3092, Zarinsky District – 450, ZATO Sibirskiy – 198, Zmeinogorsk District – 1172, Zonal District – 586, Kalmansky District – 1180, Kamen-na-Obi – 1646, Kamensky District – 572, Klyuchevsky District – 726, Kosikhinsky District – 456, Krasnogorsky District – 200, Krasnoshchekovsky District – 442, Krutikhin District – 482, Kulundinsky District – 1191, Kurinsky District – 597, Kytmanovsky District – 360, Loktevsky District – 1391, Mamontovsky District – 703, Mikhailovsky District – 1075, German National District – 767, Novichikhinsky District – 532, Novoaltaisk – 2422, Pavlovsky District – 1119, Punk Rushikhinsky district – 208, Pervomaisky district – 1560, Petropavlovsky district – 365, Pospelikhinsky district – 1087, Rebrikhinsky district – 880, Rodinsky district – 604, Romanovsky district – 474, Rubtsovsk – 6958, Rubtsovsky district – 959, Slavgorod – 2432, Smolensky district – 377, Sovetsky District – 268, Soloneshensky District – 222, Soltonsky District – 297, Suetsky District – 153, Tabunsky District – 635, Talmensky District – 1206, Togulsky District – 490, Topchikhinsky District – 1157, Tretyakovsky District – 659, Troitsky District – 534, Tyumentsevsky District – 503, Uglovsky District – 621, Ust-Kalmansky District – 899, Ust-Pristanskiy District – 509, Khabar District – 433, Tselinny District – 481, Charysh District – 375, Shelabolikhinsky District – 542, Shipunovsky District – 1198, Yarovoe – 981.

Of the total number of cases, 920 cases are imported, incl. 248 – from abroad; 65816 cases – by contact with previously ill persons. Out of 103,005 cases: 21256 – in patients with community-acquired pneumonia, 72145 – in patients with acute respiratory viral infections, in 9604 cases – asymptomatic.

In total, 2,597,188 people were examined for a new coronavirus infection in the region. The average daily coverage of testing the inhabitants of the region was 412.57 studies per 100 thousand inhabitants or 7058 people per day. The number of tests, taking into account repeated studies, was 7309 over the past day.

In total, 1,233,523 vaccine kits against the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 have been delivered to the Altai Territory for medical organizations. On the morning of November 28, 2021, 1,023,674 people are vaccinated, including: 136,604 people received the first vaccination; 842,868 people are fully vaccinated (received two vaccinations or once Sputnik Light); 44,202 people received repeated vaccinations, reports the headquarters of the Altai Territory.