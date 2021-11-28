8 best films of 2021 for entrepreneurs

American Inc. did compilation of the 8 Best Movies of 2021, Must-See for Anyone Interested in Entrepreneurship. Inside is the story of a girl who helps her deaf parents save the fishing business from ruin, a widowed woman in Kosovo who decides to take up beekeeping amid civil unrest, and other inspirational and tragic films, each of which carries a lesson for entrepreneurs…

1. Silk Road (“Asocial network”)

The film tells the true story of how Ross Ulbricht created the infamous Amazon in the darknet world, where criminals from all over the world sold drugs, weapons and fake documents. Before the market was closed by the US Drug Enforcement Administration, sales reached $ 1 billion. This is an instructive parable about the dangers of uncontrolled e-commerce.

2… WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $ 47 Billion Unicorn

A documentary about how corporate culture, unrealistic expectations and cost overruns drove WeWork into bankruptcy rather than going public. In it, company founder Adam Neumann provides some great lessons on how not to run a company.

3. CODA (“CODA: Child of Deaf Parents”)

Ruby, 17, spends every morning in front of school, working on the family’s fishing boat in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Embroiled in a struggle between the local fishing business and the authorities, Ruby is forced to choose between family responsibilities and her dream of a musical career. This is a touching story about how to learn to negotiate, as well as the difficulties of running a family business. The film received widespread critical acclaim.

4. The Gig Is Up

The Gig Is Up explores the human costs of the $ 5 trillion gig economy. This documentary explores the lives of workers at Uber, Deliveroo and other companies and offers an alternative perspective on the acclaimed transformation of the global workforce.

5. The Good Boss

This is the gripping story of the owner of an industrial scale manufacturing plant (Javier Bardem), who works tirelessly to appease his disgruntled employees before the commission’s inspection visit. This is a satirical and witty film that focuses on what happens when executives overstep the boundaries of employees’ personal lives.

6. Hive

The Albanian-language film, first shown at the Sundance Film Festival, tells the story of a Kosovo widow who starts a business selling honey and ajvar (a traditional red bell pepper spice – approx. Inc.) to feed their children while fighting personal grief and oppressive patriarchal societies.

7. Dear Rider

Transforming a hobby into an internationally recognized sport definitely requires an entrepreneurial vision. Jake Burton Carpenter did it with snowboarding. By persistently attracting sponsors, ski resorts and famous athletes, Carpenter opened a business that eventually became a global phenomenon.

8. Black Friday

The film was produced and directed by Bruce Campbell, the protagonist of Evil Dead. In this comedy horror film, the toy store team encounters a horde of bloodthirsty, parasitic shoppers during Black Friday. This is a dark yet apt satire of what life has become at the forefront of retail during the COVID-19 pandemic.