999: Selena Gomez cut her hair and dyed her yellow

The popular singer Selena Gomez showed a video for the track 999. The artist recorded the single in collaboration with the Colombian singer Camilo.

999 – a rhythmic pop song, a kind of ballad. The video for song 999 shows two artists exchanging poems about true love. The video was directed by Sophie Müller.

– Camilo is a fantastic songwriter and singer. I was very excited to work with him, – noted Selena Gomez.

For his part, Camilo noted that working with Selena is a great honor for him.

– I couldn’t believe it. Just two or three years ago, if I was asked who I dream of writing a song with, I would answer: With Selena Gomez. Now it has become a reality, – said the Colombian artist.

