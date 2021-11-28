https://ria.ru/20211127/delo-1761063945.html

A criminal case was opened against the driver who arranged the chase on the Moscow Ring Road

Metropolitan police opened a criminal case against a BMW driver, who was chased on the Moscow Ring Road, reported on the website of “Ministry of Internal Affairs of Media” with reference to … RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The capital’s police opened a criminal case against the BMW driver, who was chased on the Moscow Ring Road, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs Media website with reference to the official representative of the department Irina Volk. Earlier, the emergency services of the capital told RIA Novosti that, according to preliminary data, he was driving a car. there was a drug courier, during the arrest the gas tank of his car caught fire from a bullet. It is noted that the driver was injured, he was detained, and, presumably, several kilograms of synthetic drugs were found in the back seat. Illegal production, sale or shipment of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as illegal sale or shipment of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or their parts containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, “the message says. in the apartment rented by the detainee, they found nine scales, packaging material and more than a thousand bags and parcels with the substance, which were sent for examination.

