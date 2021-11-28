https://ria.ru/20211127/delo-1761063945.html
A criminal case was opened against the driver who arranged the chase on the Moscow Ring Road
MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The capital’s police opened a criminal case against the BMW driver, who was chased on the Moscow Ring Road, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs Media website with reference to the official representative of the department Irina Volk. Earlier, the emergency services of the capital told RIA Novosti that, according to preliminary data, he was driving a car. there was a drug courier, during the arrest the gas tank of his car caught fire from a bullet. It is noted that the driver was injured, he was detained, and, presumably, several kilograms of synthetic drugs were found in the back seat. Illegal production, sale or shipment of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as illegal sale or shipment of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or their parts containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, “the message says. in the apartment rented by the detainee, they found nine scales, packaging material and more than a thousand bags and parcels with the substance, which were sent for examination.
Earlier, the emergency services of the capital told RIA Novosti that, according to preliminary data, a drug courier was driving the car; during the arrest, the gas tank of his car caught fire from a bullet. It is noted that the driver was wounded, he was detained, and, presumably, several kilograms of synthetic drugs were found in the back seat.
“A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of crimes provided for in Article 30 of the Criminal Code” Preparation for a crime and attempted crime “and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or parts thereof containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, “the message says.
During a search in the apartment rented by the detainee, they found nine scales, packing material and more than a thousand bags and parcels with the substance, which were sent for examination.
The suspect was detained, he is now in the hospital, the investigation continues.
