A number of pensioners will automatically have their pensions indexed from December 1

Three categories of pensioners are expected to be automatically indexed from December 1, 2021. The newspaper “Moskovsky Komsomolets” writes about this with reference to the Pension Fund of Russia.

First of all, the pension will increase for citizens who turned 80 in November. By law, upon reaching the age of 80, Russians are entitled to a double fixed payment in addition to their insurance pension. Accordingly, if the amount of the fixed payment is 6,044 rubles in 2021, then upon reaching the age of 80, the pensioner is already entitled to 12,088 rubles. The increased pension will be paid from the month following the one in which the pensioner had his birthday.

Also, those pensioners who worked until August of this year, but quit in the last month of the summer, have the right to count on an increase. As you know, pensions for working pensioners are not indexed annually. But after a person stops working, it is recalculated. After dismissal, a working pensioner is charged with a pension from the month following the month of dismissal, taking into account all indexations, but in an indexed amount and with an additional payment. will come after three months.

So, if a pensioner quit his job in August, then in September the PFR will receive reports from the employer for August, where the pensioner is still listed as working. In October, the FIU will receive reports for September, in which the pensioner is no longer listed as employed. In November, the Pension Fund will decide to resume indexation, and in December the pensioner will receive the full amount of the pension, as well as the cash difference between the previous and the new size of the pension for the previous three months – September, October, November. That is, the pensioner will begin to receive a new, indexed, pension amount three months after the dismissal, but these three months will be compensated to him.

Those who applied for recalculation can also count on an increase. For example, senior citizens who have declared that they have minor dependents. The increase to the pension for each dependent will amount to just over two thousand rubles a month.