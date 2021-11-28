A stowaway was found in the niche of the landing gear at Miami airport

A stowaway was found in the niche of the landing gear at Miami airport

A stowaway was found in the niche of the landing gear at Miami airport

WASHINGTON, November 28 – RIA Novosti. A stowaway was found in an aircraft landing gear niche at Miami International Airport on Saturday morning, NBC reported. The 26-year-old was detained after he “tried to avoid being found in an airplane a ship arriving from Guatemala “. Reportedly, he was sent to a hospital for examination. Earlier, US Vice President Kamala Harris during a visit to Guatemala urged potential illegal migrants to abandon attempts to infiltrate the United States.

A stowaway was found in the niche of the landing gear at Miami airport

