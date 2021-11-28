https://ria.ru/20211128/mayami-1761112926.html
A stowaway was found in the niche of the landing gear at Miami airport
A free rider was found in the niche of the landing gear at Miami airport – Russia news today
A stowaway was found in the niche of the landing gear at Miami airport
The stowaway was found in an aircraft landing gear niche at Miami International Airport on Saturday morning, NBC reported. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021
2021-11-28T10: 38
2021-11-28T10: 38
2021-11-28T10: 38
in the world
USA
miami
guatemala (republic of)
Kamala Harris
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/19578/14/195781440_0:69:501:350_1920x0_80_0_0_c7e4f4ca9c975caa01440264b7367d20.jpg
WASHINGTON, November 28 – RIA Novosti. A stowaway was found in an aircraft landing gear niche at Miami International Airport on Saturday morning, NBC reported. The 26-year-old was detained after he “tried to avoid being found in an airplane a ship arriving from Guatemala “. Reportedly, he was sent to a hospital for examination. Earlier, US Vice President Kamala Harris during a visit to Guatemala urged potential illegal migrants to abandon attempts to infiltrate the United States.
https://ria.ru/20210817/afganistan-1746042334.html
USA
miami
guatemala (republic of)
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/19578/14/195781440_0:03501:375_1920x0_80_0_0_7f58099ee16f0a1dc7979b3435992812.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, usa, miami, guatemala (republic of), kamala harris
A stowaway was found in the niche of the landing gear at Miami airport