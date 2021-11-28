https://ria.ru/20211128/mayami-1761112926.html

A stowaway was found in the niche of the landing gear at Miami airport

The stowaway was found in an aircraft landing gear niche at Miami International Airport on Saturday morning, NBC reported.

WASHINGTON, November 28 – RIA Novosti. A stowaway was found in an aircraft landing gear niche at Miami International Airport on Saturday morning, NBC reported. The 26-year-old was detained after he “tried to avoid being found in an airplane a ship arriving from Guatemala “. Reportedly, he was sent to a hospital for examination. Earlier, US Vice President Kamala Harris during a visit to Guatemala urged potential illegal migrants to abandon attempts to infiltrate the United States.

