https://ria.ru/20211128/pozhar-1761124673.html
A three-story house caught fire in the center of Nizhny Novgorod
A three-story house caught fire in the center of Nizhny Novgorod – Russia news today
A three-story house caught fire in the center of Nizhny Novgorod
A three-storey residential building is on fire in the center of Nizhny Novgorod, the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021
2021-11-28T12: 56
2021-11-28T12: 56
2021-11-28T13: 10
incidents
Nizhny Novgorod Region
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia (Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters)
Nizhny Novgorod
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1f/1743802871_0:150:1600:1050_1920x0_80_0_0_6a05eac6019de53e0c16b36c05815b72.jpg
NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 28 – RIA Novosti. A three-storey residential building is on fire in the center of Nizhny Novgorod, the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports. The message about a fire in a three-storey, two-entrance apartment building at 18 A Piskunov Street was received on Sunday at 11.25. . Smoke occurs on the 2nd and 3rd floors, “- said in the message. It is noted that at 12.24 (Moscow time) the fire was localized on an area of 40 square meters. 12 people were evacuated from the house, no children, 5 people were rescued. “There are no open fires, there are hidden fires, a check is underway,” the message says. It is emphasized that the house is a cultural heritage site of regional significance. According to the Minister of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod Region David Melik-Guseinov, two people were injured in the fire. “Two victims of the fire are in grave condition.
https://ria.ru/20211127/surgut-1761040854.html
https://ria.ru/20211127/pozhar-1761012801.html
Nizhny Novgorod Region
Nizhny Novgorod
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1f/1743802871_0-0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_ea087485b16dea6f81cefafdb5e9d32b.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, nizhny novgorod region, ministry of emergency situations of russia (ministry of the russian federation for civil defense, emergency situations and elimination of consequences of natural disasters), nizhny novgorod
A three-story house caught fire in the center of Nizhny Novgorod