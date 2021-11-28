https://ria.ru/20211128/pozhar-1761124673.html

A three-story house caught fire in the center of Nizhny Novgorod

A three-story house caught fire in the center of Nizhny Novgorod – Russia news today

A three-story house caught fire in the center of Nizhny Novgorod

A three-storey residential building is on fire in the center of Nizhny Novgorod, the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

2021-11-28T12: 56

2021-11-28T12: 56

2021-11-28T13: 10

incidents

Nizhny Novgorod Region

Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia (Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters)

Nizhny Novgorod

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1f/1743802871_0:150:1600:1050_1920x0_80_0_0_6a05eac6019de53e0c16b36c05815b72.jpg

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 28 – RIA Novosti. A three-storey residential building is on fire in the center of Nizhny Novgorod, the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports. The message about a fire in a three-storey, two-entrance apartment building at 18 A Piskunov Street was received on Sunday at 11.25. . Smoke occurs on the 2nd and 3rd floors, “- said in the message. It is noted that at 12.24 (Moscow time) the fire was localized on an area of ​​40 square meters. 12 people were evacuated from the house, no children, 5 people were rescued. “There are no open fires, there are hidden fires, a check is underway,” the message says. It is emphasized that the house is a cultural heritage site of regional significance. According to the Minister of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod Region David Melik-Guseinov, two people were injured in the fire. “Two victims of the fire are in grave condition.

https://ria.ru/20211127/surgut-1761040854.html

https://ria.ru/20211127/pozhar-1761012801.html

Nizhny Novgorod Region

Nizhny Novgorod

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1f/1743802871_0-0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_ea087485b16dea6f81cefafdb5e9d32b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, nizhny novgorod region, ministry of emergency situations of russia (ministry of the russian federation for civil defense, emergency situations and elimination of consequences of natural disasters), nizhny novgorod