A three-story house caught fire in the center of Nizhny Novgorod

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 28 – RIA Novosti. A three-storey residential building is on fire in the center of Nizhny Novgorod, the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports. The message about a fire in a three-storey, two-entrance apartment building at 18 A Piskunov Street was received on Sunday at 11.25. . Smoke occurs on the 2nd and 3rd floors, “- said in the message. It is noted that at 12.24 (Moscow time) the fire was localized on an area of ​​40 square meters. 12 people were evacuated from the house, no children, 5 people were rescued. “There are no open fires, there are hidden fires, a check is underway,” the message says. It is emphasized that the house is a cultural heritage site of regional significance. According to the Minister of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod Region David Melik-Guseinov, two people were injured in the fire. “Two victims of the fire are in grave condition.

12:56 28.11.2021 (updated: 13:10 11/28/2021)

