A week of great luck is coming for Leo, and Cancers need to think more about health

What do the stars promise to the representatives of the zodiac signs in the new week? The horoscope from November 29 to December 5 was published on the website oculus.ru.

Aries

On Monday and Tuesday, change is favorable wherever it is ripe. You can change your job, lifestyle, image, habits. Intuition will work well. You can be led to the right person or information. From Wednesday to Friday, the changes may already be less positive, under the influence of external pressure, but in the end it will also benefit you. Try not to get angry with criticism. Benefit from and learn from everything that happens to you. The new moon at the end of the week heralds Aries with a long trip or something important associated with a person from afar.

Auspicious days: 4, 5.

Be careful: 2.

Taurus

A good week for tidying up and tidying up. On Monday and Tuesday, things with aesthetics and beauty will easily go. You can do your looks, make purchases. From Wednesday to Friday on the waning moon, it is advisable to clarify what worries you. Relations can be aggravated due to the details that surfaced and simply intolerance, explosiveness. In any case, at this time you need to talk frankly about everything. With strangers, beware of envy and anger, avoid acute situations on the street. Spend your weekend easy but active. Find a way to bring joy to yourself and your loved ones.

Auspicious days: 29, 4.

Be careful: 2.

Twins

On Mondays and Tuesdays, teamwork guarantees great results. It’s good among those with whom you worked well or have common hobbies. Good days for showing sympathy, dating, dating. From Wednesday to Friday, the tendency to damage, exacerbation of chronic diseases will increase. Allocate more time for rest and sleep. The new moon on Saturday will bring a new theme to partnerships. You will be determined and positive. It is better to do business and relax on weekends outside the house in good company.

Auspicious days: 29, 30.

Be careful: 5.

Cancer

On Monday and Tuesday, household chores, communication and trips to relatives, large purchases for the home are favorable. From Wednesday to Friday, the Moon in Scorpio will make you notice flaws, find fault with trifles, increase jealousy and suspicion. Keep children in sight and think more about health. After the new moon on Saturday, the feeling of failure will go away, new plans and desires will appear. Faith in yourself and your strength will return. On this day, it is advisable to be more outdoors. Change what does not suit you, and change yourself.

Auspicious days: 4, 5.

Be careful: 2.

a lion

An active, creative period begins in the life of Lviv. This is a week of great luck. Set yourself long-term goals. You can take a vacation and go somewhere, or you can devote yourself entirely to work, earn a lot of money and immediately invest it profitably. Wednesday through Friday is a good time for unpleasant household chores. In relations with relatives, you need to act on the principle of one step forward two steps back in order to maintain peace in the family. On the weekend after the new moon, beware of situations where the sea is knee-deep. A good time to chat on social media.

Auspicious days: 29, 4.

Be careful: 3.

Virgo

The solar eclipse on Saturday highlights the theme of Home and Family. Think about what you would like to change and devote a week to preparatory activities. From Monday, wait for information, letters, visits that lead you to something important. Solve financial issues. But large operations in the so-called eclipse corridor are undesirable. On Thursday and Friday before the eclipse, anxiety, fear of infections and contamination will increase. This may be justified and should be kept away from potential hazards. Dedicate the weekend to your loved ones. Keep a promise that will make someone happy.

Auspicious days: 29, 5.

Be careful: 3.

scales

At the beginning of the week, everything will work out with ease. This is a good time for negotiations and deals. You can do beauty and shopping. Old debts will surface on Thursday and Friday, and there will be a deadline for something. Not all contacts will be comfortable, but difficult issues need to be resolved. Don’t take too much on yourself these days. On weekends, the Internet will be a source of interesting finds and ideas. Keep in mind that the energy of these days is associated with a solar eclipse and everything new, including acquaintances, may not be accidental at all.

Auspicious days: 29, 30.

Be careful: 1.

Scorpion

Mutual support and generosity will improve your team relationships. On Monday and Tuesday, negotiations, consultations and contacts with others will be favorable. On Thursday, you will be energized, but it will be difficult for you to please. Do not be impatient with those close to you. Work more physically. Losses and problems are inevitable. They precede a solar eclipse on Saturday when something is about to change. In family troubles, remind yourself that a broken cup is not a reason for divorce. Rest more on the new moon, reflect and notice everything new.

Auspicious days: 3, 4.

Be careful: 1.

Sagittarius

This week you will literally sparkle with cheerfulness, positively charged. At the beginning of the week, it is good to do things in a team or group. You can start a new business with a partner, investing equally. From Wednesday to Friday, someone can ruin your mood and do it on purpose, out of envy and a desire to “level the playing field”. The new moon on Saturday opens up a good time for a new topic in your life. Set yourself up to do something important before the end of the year and figure out how to do it. Dedicate Saturday to outdoor activities and Sunday to practical activities.

Auspicious days: 30, 4.

Be careful: 3.

Capricorn

If you think that you are loyal to your friends, then in the middle of the week you may be disappointed with their actions. On Saturday, a solar eclipse for you will mean some kind of limitation, the need to isolate yourself from the world, withdraw into yourself. And before the eclipse it is better not to increase the problem. Let everything go as it goes. From Wednesday to Friday, it is good to deal with the ordering of the vital territory and the purification of the body. Your sociability will increase on Saturday. You will find how many people sympathize with you. But not all. It is advisable to resolve important issues behind closed doors.

Auspicious days: 29, 5.

Be careful: 2.

Aquarius

You can do a lot with your creative mind, but you need a strong environment to bring your ideas to life. It is good to deal with Taurus and Capricorns, which will slow you down and protect you from excessive expenditure of energy. Monday and Tuesday are great for activities away from home, new projects or reworking old ones, communicating with people from afar, and sharing something useful and valuable. On Thursday and Friday, release on the brakes on conflict situations in your immediate environment, especially with bosses or the elderly. The energies of the new moon on the weekend will have a positive effect on your tone.

Auspicious days: 4, 5.

Be careful: 2.

Fishes

The situations are stabilizing. It is now important for Pisces to maintain close contact with colleagues and friends. It’s time to think about new things. A solar eclipse in the career sector of your horoscope on Saturday means the beginning of an auspicious period for changing jobs, positions or other reshuffles. Already at the beginning of the week, you can negotiate, be interviewed. Trends are less favorable from Wednesday to Friday. You may be haunted by bad luck. If you are looking for the things you need too often, then it’s time for the big cleaning. Do this in the middle of the week. On weekends, it is good to combine activity with outdoor recreation.