About 400 businessmen from 50 regions came to work in the Murmansk region

MURMANSK, November 27 – RIA Novosti. About 400 entrepreneurs from 50 Russian regions have moved in recent years to the Murmansk region, where comfortable preferential regimes have been created for doing business, the Governor of the region Andrei Chibis said at a plenary meeting of the Council of Regions of the all-Russian public organization of small and medium-sized businesses “Support of Russia”. the program of work of the Council of Regions “Supports of Russia”, which was held in the Murmansk region with the support of the regional government and the Ministry of Arctic Development and Economy. The main topic of discussion was the opportunities for business development in the Arctic zone of Russia. Chibis presented to the meeting participants the report “The Murmansk Region – the flagship of the Russian Arctic”. In it, the head of the region outlined the opportunities for business development that exist in the region, the existing preferential regimes within the ASEZ “Capital of the Arctic”, the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation and regional benefits for small and medium-sized businesses. Chibis called the creation of preferential regimes for business operation in the North the main task set by the government of the Murmansk region. countries have moved here to develop business here, “said the governor. He also noted that thanks to the new tax regimes, large companies have begun to invest more actively in the development of their industries. “If you look at the dynamics, our investments are growing by more than 9% in the first nine months. And this percentage is a very large base. only a year, and today 8 billion rubles have already been invested within the framework of this regime. In general, the three regimes – the AZRF, the Capital of the Arctic ASEZ and our benefits for small businesses – create unprecedented, unique conditions for economic activity, “the head of the region explained. In addition, Chibis spoke about investment projects already being implemented and planned for implementation on the territory of the Kola Polar Region, including the project on redevelopment of the Novy Murmansk port area, which received the support of the RF Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East. – to be higher than the world average in terms of economic growth and investment. Do not continue, the results will not be long in coming. More than four percent per year of economic growth, 9% of investment growth – these are the indicators of the Asian “tigers”, – stressed the president of “Opora Rossii” Alexander Kalinin. “The climate that has been created today to live and work here allows one that fewer and fewer people will leave the Murmansk region. And more and more active people, including those who want to start their own business, will come … Thanks to active entrepreneurs, our cities are changing, life is getting better, “the governor summed up.

