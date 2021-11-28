Actor Will Smith admitted to borrowing money from a drug dealer

In his autobiography, the actor wrote that up to 70% of the fees he received for shooting in three seasons of one of the series went to the tax Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Hollywood star Will Smith said that at the dawn of his career he owed about $ 10 thousand to the state and was forced to turn to a drug dealer he knew for help.

According to the actor, this story took place in the early 1990s.

– I borrowed the required amount from a friend who was involved in the sale of pharmaceuticals that were popular with drug addicts. – quoted by Smith Yahoo! News.

Soon after, the aspiring actor sold all his property and moved to Los Angeles, where he soon landed the lead role in the series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which made him famous.

But before that happened, he was seriously considering bankruptcy in order to get rid of the financial problems that had plagued him since his youth.

In his autobiography, the actor wrote that up to 70% of the royalties he received for shooting in three seasons of one of the series went to the tax authorities.

Smith’s revelations were delivered at a fan meeting at London’s Savoy Theater. In the capital of Great Britain, he was on a five-day tour of the beginning of sales of his memoirs, and earlier the star of “Men in Black” met with fans in Chicago and New York.

