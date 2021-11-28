African Union finds travel restrictions discriminatory due to omicron coronavirus

Vaccine Alliance Co-Chair Dr. Ayaode Alakija wondered why no one is isolating Belgium or Israel and called it xenophobia. Her words are quoted by the TASS agency.

On Friday, the World Health Organization assigned the Greek letter “omicron” to the new strain and called it “alarming.” After that, a number of countries, including Russia, announced the suspension of communications with South African countries, where this variant of the virus was first identified.

The chairman of the South African Medical Association, Angelique Kutze, said that the main symptom of infection with the new omicron coronavirus strain is severe fatigue and headache; hospitalization was not required for the sick. “My work with the infected shows that we should not panic and take unnecessary measures that do not correspond to the threat. There were no symptoms typical for coronavirus. However, tests carried out have shown that people have a coronavirus caused by a new strain called omicron. At the same time, it turned out that the level of oxygen in the blood did not drop in the infected. An infected omicron strain does not need hospital care and oxygen. Those who turned to me for help recovered in 2-3 days, they spent all this time at home. ” Kutze added that research on a new variant of the coronavirus is at an early stage, and more will be known about its behavior in two weeks.