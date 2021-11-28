Alex Rodriguez comments on Jennifer Lopez’s party

Ex-boyfriend Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez, it seems, still will not calm down because of the breakup with the singer. So, the athlete did not disregard the post of one of his mutual friends with ex-lover Stevie McKee, who is also Jennifer’s vocal teacher.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Photo: Andrew Toth / Getty Images for TAO Group

He posted a photo from the party, which was attended by the artist, to which Rodriguez left a comic (or not) comment: “Where is my invitation – Stevie ?!” – wrote Alex. McKee’s response was not long in coming: “@arod anytime brother !! Ha ha, “wrote a friend of the former couple. However, Alex chose not to continue the correspondence.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Photo: by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue)

It is known that during the party, Rodriguez was with his family in the Hamptons, and his ex was having fun in Los Angeles at that time. So it is unlikely that he would have been able to join them, even if he really wanted to.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Photo: @jlo)

Meanwhile, Jennifer herself no longer remembers her ex-fiancé. She is completely immersed in work and a new relationship with Ben Affleck. The singer recently announced her new song on Instagram and her video has garnered a lot of praise from fans. They noticed that Lopez “glows with happiness” and say that the reason for this is an affair with Affleck.

“But she just glows with happiness”, “Wow, what flirty curls. Surely they really like Ben “,” As for me, she’s just a beauty “,” Blossoms and smells, “- fans write under the video Jennifer, in which she appeared in a natural way at home.