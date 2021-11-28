Alex Rodriguez spends time with a new girlfriend

While Jennifer Lopez is melting in Ben Affleck’s arms, Alex Rodriguez has been basking in the European sun for a week now, traveling along the coast of Saint-Tropez and throwing parties in Monaco. The athlete has now arrived in Spain, where he continued to celebrate his 46th birthday with friends.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Photo: Andrew Toth / Getty Images for TAO Group

The paparazzi filmed Alex vacationing in Ibiza with former NFL star Eric Decker and his wife, country singer Jesse James Decker, as well as sports reporter Melanie Collins. The four of them laughed and took pictures together while abroad on a huge yacht.

Many speculate that 35-year-old Collins may be the baseball player’s new love after his split with Jennifer Lopez. Although sources told PageSix that Alex and the journalist are just friends: “He’s on vacation. He is single and having fun. “

Melanie Collins (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

That has little effect on new speculation, however, as the couple was spotted shopping together in the south of France just two hours after his ex-fiancee Lopez visited those same stores this week. However, his friends say the star has focused on having fun with his family.

Recall that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been together since the spring of 2017, and in 2019, Alex proposed to his beloved. However, it never came to a wedding. Note that some foreign media, citing sources close to the couple, wrote that the stars parted because of Rodriguez’s betrayals. He was credited with having an affair with reality show Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. However, the athlete’s representatives said that Alex did not know this girl and had never seen her.