Ambassador commented on the approach of British troops to the Russian border

Ambassador commented on the approach of British troops to the Russian border – Russia news today

Ambassador commented on the approach of British troops to the Russian border

The approach of British troops to the border between Russia and NATO does not help to ease current tensions, said Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

LONDON, 28 Nov – RIA Novosti. The approach of British troops to the border between Russia and NATO does not help to ease current tensions, Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin said. On Thursday, the British Defense Ministry announced a plan to modernize the British army called “Soldier of the Future”, in which the country intends to increase its military presence around the world. Among other things, it was said that in Germany, Kenya and Oman, ground-based regional centers have been established, which allow “to respond quickly when needed.” The UK intends to deploy hundreds of armored vehicles in Germany as part of its efforts to support a NATO buildup in the region amid disagreements with Russia over Ukraine, according to the Financial Times. Kelin said Britain is continuing NATO’s existing policy of bringing its presence closer to the Russian border. “I would not say that the next 10-year movement of British troops closer to the NATO-Russian border will help ease the current military tensions,” he said on the air of the Times radio. level between Russia and NATO. Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged intensification of “aggressive actions” by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. The Kremlin emphasized that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone, but will not disregard actions potentially dangerous for it. interests.

