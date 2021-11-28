https://ria.ru/20211128/eskalatsiya-1761128300.html

Ambassador said about the risk of military escalation between Russia and the West

Ambassador said about the risk of military escalation between Russia and the West

There is a risk of military escalation with the West on the eastern border, it must be prevented, said Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

LONDON, 28 Nov – RIA Novosti. The risk of military escalation with the West on the eastern border exists, it must be prevented, Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin said. Earlier, British General Staff Chief Nick Carter said that tensions between Russia and Western countries could lead to open conflict due to any “accident.” Commenting on Carter’s remarks, the Russian ambassador told The Times Radio: “Yes, I agree, there is a risk of war over miscalculations on our eastern border, and this is the last thing we want. We need to prevent this kind of escalation if it occurs. “. At the same time, he added that the risks are not as serious as during the Cold War. According to him, Russia has voiced concrete proposals to its Western partners on the military line on how this can be achieved. “Such negotiations should be continued, we need to come to a de-escalation. There are proposals from our side, but they must be analyzed and an answer must be given. Unfortunately, we have not received an answer,” Kelin said. He stressed that Russia is not planning a military invasion of Ukraine, this has already been repeatedly stated by the Russian authorities. The ambassador pointed to the higher risk of war currently in Ukraine due to instability on the contact line in Donbass. Answering the question about a possible response from Russia if NATO troops move towards the border of Ukraine with Russia, Kelin noted: “This will be another escalation, we should be ready for this. In addition, we must understand what the goal is – to defend or attack Russia , any military man would expect such a risk. “Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in” aggressive actions “by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. The Kremlin stressed that Russia poses no threat to anyone, but will not disregard actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.

