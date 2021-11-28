https://ria.ru/20211128/piket-1761135865.html

An agreed picket against QR codes was held in Yekaterinburg

EKATERINBURG, November 28 – RIA Novosti, Olga Erachina. A picket against the introduction of QR codes agreed by the authorities of the Sverdlovsk region was held in Yekaterinburg. “The applicant was proposed to hold an event with the declared number of up to 100 people at the site near the cultural and entertainment center” Uralets “, – the Ministry of Public Security of the Sverdlovsk Region told RIA Novosti. – a public organization of parents – in its Telegram channel reports that the action went smoothly. Earlier, the Rospotrebnadzor of the Sverdlovsk Region introduced mandatory vaccination for certain categories of citizens, including for workers in the education and service sectors, as well as for municipal employees, government officials and local government and a number of other categories of the population.In addition, the region has introduced a system of QR codes for visiting public places, in particular, cultural and sports establishments, beauty salons, sanatoriums, catering, shopping centers.

