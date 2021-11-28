an exploded mine in Kuzbass underestimated methane data. The sensors were sealed with tape

Listvyazhnaya’s management taped the gas analyzers to hide the high methane level in the mine (archived photo)

Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

news from the plot Workers died in a fire at a mine in Kuzbass

At the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass, where 52 people died as a result of the fire, an excess of the methane level was previously recorded. Miners and diesel locomotive drivers spoke about this. According to the miners, Listvyazhnaya’s management periodically taped up the sensors to hide the real level of methane concentration.

“They’ll just bridge the sensors, that’s all. This sensor is glued with double-sided tape from the inside so that air does not enter there, and it does not show the data that it really is. Everyone saw it, ”RBC quotes the driver Artyom Simon, who worked for the contractor.

The employee clarified that the employees handed over the sensors after working in the mine and received them immediately before the shift. The excess of methane concentration, according to Simon, has been recorded since September 2021. However, the management simply taped the gas analyzers with tape so that the miners went to work, the driver said.

The miners assume that the management took such a step so that the employees of the contractor would not refuse to work. The workers provided the publication with photographs of sensors that showed a methane concentration of 2%. According to the former head of one of the coal mines, this is already exceeding the norm. He specified that the explosion takes place at a methane concentration of 5-6%.

The accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine took place on 25 November. As a result of the explosion and the fire that followed, 52 people died, and another 63 were injured. Rostechnadzor inspectors believe that the accident could have been caused by a sudden release of methane released during coal mining. A source among the mine employees told URA.RU that the management did not follow safety standards at the mine, so the accident was expected. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on the negligence of Rostekhnadzor employees. The court also arrested Sergey Makhrakov, director of the Listvyazhnaya mine.