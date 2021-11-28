Angelina Jolie for Guerlain’s Bee Protection Campaign | Vogue Ukraine

The sensational photo of Angelina Jolie staring straight into the camera with bees on her face, collarbones and neck has gone viral with over 2.5 billion views. We will tell you what is behind this.

For the International Bee Day on May 20, Guerlain’s ambassador and muse Angelina Jolie gave an interview to National Geographic, where she spoke about joining forces with Guerlain and UNESCO in the framework of the Women For Bees program. In an effort to show the beauty and importance of bees to the environment, photographer and beekeeper Dan Winters captured Jolie’s images, drawing attention to bees and beekeepers around the world. It’s a beautiful and holistic story: for 17 years now, UN Ambassador Angelina Jolie has been supporting local communities in Cambodia in their efforts to combat deforestation that threatens bees, other animals and the ecosystem in general.

Both biodiversity and food security depend on bees. Bees do not pollinate some abstract plants, but quite specific apples, oranges, peppers – all vegetables and fruits that are in everyone’s diet. Without bees, there will be no coffee (yes, it also blooms, and it also needs pollination), denim clothes (cotton is a flower), meat and milk (what do cows eat? – exactly, grass and flowers). The fate of the world depends on the bees. And this is no exaggeration.

Angelina Jolie has been Guerlain’s muse since 2017. It was then that the actress, the UN Goodwill Ambassador, became the face of the Mon Guerlain fragrance and the ambassador of the House, which has been supporting sustainable programs for many years, including those dedicated to beekeeping. In 2019, Guerlain and UNESCO announced a long-term partnership to protect bees, whose population is declining every year. pesticides are the main cause of the catastrophic mortality of bees: their population declines by 30% every year.

Guerlain has always been with the bees: it has been a symbol of the House for 167 years. In 2011, the brand offered support to the Breton Black Bee Protection Association on the Island of Ouessant. In 2015, he established a partnership with the French Apidological Observatory, in 2017 he launched Bee University, an annual conference with the participation of apidologists, government organizations, and activists. A training program for beekeepers starts in 2020 – in partnership with UNESCO. The challenge is daunting: to increase the number of bees in biosphere reserves by 2024 by a billion.

The Women For Bees program, which aims to provide women with social and economic independence, is expected to build 2,500 hives in 25 UNESCO Biosphere Reserves by 2025 and replenish the bee population to 125 million. The 50 women who graduate by 2025 will receive support to set up their own beekeeping farms. Guerlain plans to raise up to one million euros to develop the Guerlain For Bees Conservation Program. National Geographic’s exclusive World Bee Day interview with Angelina Jolie can be found at NatGeo.com/Bees.

Photo: @danwintersphoto

Dress, Gabriela Hearst by @gabrielahearst

Jewelry, @whitespacejewelry

Hairstyles: Adam Campbell @adamcampbellhair

Makeup: Toni G