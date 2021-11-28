Angelina Jolie wants to star in a Korean movie 😲









Actress admires Korea and its film industry

During a video press conference for her upcoming action movie, Those Who Wish Me Death, Angelina Jolie shared her warm feelings for Korea and its film industry.

The actress has visited Korea on numerous occasions during her press tours and because of her son, who is studying at Yonsei University. Jolie admitted to reporters that this country has a special place in her heart.

“I love being there and I hope to spend more time there in the future. Despite the fact that because of the covid, he [ее сын] can’t be in Korea, he continues to study Korean and sometimes teaches me, ”shares the Oscar winner.

Also, Angelina admitted that she would like to star in a drama.

“It would be nice to do Korean films or direct. In the future, I would like to be more involved in the Korean film industry. ”

Netizens appreciated the actress’s comments about Korea and expressed their admiration. 👇

“What a truly amazing person.”

“She’s such a cool woman. She is beautiful not only outwardly, but also in her heart. ”

“Has Korea become so cool? Are we cool enough for Jolie to send out so many rays of love? ”

Whether Jolie’s wishes come true, only time will tell. We will be only glad!

