Angelina Jolie’s daughter dressed up again on the red carpet as a boy

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is back again with ripped jeans and a shapeless hoodie

15-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Shiloh recently amazed fans with her appearances on the red carpet. She accompanied her mother in elegant, feminine outfits, but has recently shown her loyalty to ripped jeans and unisex sweatshirts again. Writes about this Daily Mail.

Shiloh accompanied her famous mother to the premieres of the superhero blockbuster The Eternals, and even tried on her Dior outfit. But at the recent premiere of artist JR’s Paper and Glue, Shiloh reappeared in her favorite ripped jeans.

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh, Pax and JR at the “Paper and Glue” premiere [+–]

We will remind, not long ago the girl said that she wanted to change sex and even asked to call her John. However, she abandoned these plans. But not from my teenage style of dress.

So, Shiloh came to the premiere of Jolie’s friend’s documentary in Los Angeles in a black hoodie, ripped jeans and sneakers. She did not use cosmetics.

Angelina Jolie was accompanied by another child of hers – 17-year-old Pax.

Jolie with her daughters at the premiere of “The Eternals” [+–] Photo: Getty Images

We will remind, earlier it became known that Shiloh could well earn more than $ 10 million a year if she became a model. A number of modeling agencies have already turned to Shiloh with offers of cooperation, but she has not yet made a decision. Shiloh’s success is assured simply by who she is. Children of celebrities often become stars only thanks to their parents.

So, Lily-Rose Depp became an actress and model, like the daughter of Cindy Crawford, as well as the sons of Elizabeth Hurley and Helena Christensen.