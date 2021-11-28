Anti-vaccines came on an excursion to the “red zone”. Not without a scandal

Most of them refused to put on protective equipment, they were not allowed into the “red zone”, and one of the participants had to be taken out by the police

Photo: Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Anti-vaccinations almost disrupted an excursion to the “red zone” of the Filatov hospital in Moscow. Earlier, Russian doctors invited to visit the covid hospital of opponents of vaccination against covid.

Of the media, only blogger Anton Tarasov accepted the challenge. A total of nine people came to the hospital, while none of them were wearing protective masks. Doctors offered them to take an express test, but the sightseers refused, saying: “Or maybe you will bring us an infection there.”

The situation did not improve at the next stage, when the doctors asked the anti-vaccinators to put on protective suits in order to go to the “red zone”. They did not agree to any. And one of the participants of the excursion was taken out of the medical facility by police officers for violation of public order.

As a result, the head physician of the Filatov hospital Valery Vechorko had to intervene in the situation:

Valery Vechorko chief physician of the Filatov hospital

As a result, out of nine participants of the excursion, only three put on protective suits and entered the “red zone”. They spent more than an hour in the department and saw patients on a ventilator. But, according to the head physician, the dialogue did not work out. According to him, “they do not want to know the truth at all, they said that it is necessary to treat with penicillin.”

This is how Mikhail Zakharov, a leading expert at the Center for Political Analysis, comments on the incident:

Mikhail Zakharov leading expert of the Center for Political Analysis

An open letter to a number of well-known public figures and politicians who criticized vaccination was sent by the head physician of the hospital in Kommunarka Denis Protsenko, doctors from St. Petersburg, Samara, Sochi, Krasnodar and Khanty-Mansiysk.

A similar excursion was supposed to take place today in the Botkin hospital in St. Petersburg. They were waiting for those invited in an open letter to the composer Yuri Loza and the actress Maria Shukshin, but no one showed up. Loza had confirmed his visit the day before, but he never made it to the hospital and did not answer calls. Shukshina said that she could not get through to the head physician, and apologized.

