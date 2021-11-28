Anti-vaccines disrupted a visit to the red zone of the hospital – RBK

Some visitors left the hospital before the end of the excursion, refusing to comply with the administration’s requirements and sign the obligatory consent to visit the department where seriously ill patients lie, REN TV reports.

As a result, according to Channel One and Russia 24, three people agreed to obey the rules; they spent more than an hour in the seriously ill department.

Vechorko, commenting on the visit of anti-vaccinators to the hospital, said on the air of the YouTube channel “Soloviev Live” that it was not possible to establish a dialogue with visitors. “There is no dialogue, <...> one negative <...>. Of course, there were different questions – both provocative, and those, and others. “

According to the chief physician, those who agreed to comply with the requirements visited the intensive care unit, saw patients who are on a mechanical ventilation apparatus (IVL). “At that time, we had two big operations and we showed how our surgeons work … They [антипрививочники] absolutely do not want to know the truth, they told me what to treat [коронавирус] we need penicillin, ”Vechorko said.

An open letter to a number of well-known public figures and politicians who criticized vaccines, mandatory vaccinations and restrictive measures to combat COVID-19 were sent by the chief doctors of Russian hospitals, including the head physician of the Moscow hospital in Kommunarka Denis Protsenko, doctors from St. Petersburg, Samara, Sochi, Krasnodar and Khanty-Mansiysk. The message is addressed to 12 well-known public figures and politicians, including the leaders of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and “Fair Russia” Gennady Zyuganov and Sergei Mironov, actress Maria Shukshina, actors Yegor Beroev and Oskar Kucher and others. Some have already replied to the letter.

The open letter was assessed positively in the Kremlin. At the same time, Dmitry Peskov, the presidential press secretary, noted that a “sober and balanced” approach is needed in working with opponents of vaccination; this cannot be turned into an “attack on witches.”