Antonov spoke about positive changes in relations with the USA
MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. There is some positive in Russian-American relations, contacts between Russian and US officials are becoming regular, said Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov. “There is, of course, some positive, positive contacts,” the ambassador said during the Soloviev Live program YouTube. He added that “these contacts are becoming regular.”
