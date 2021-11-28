Ariana Grande released a new video, in which she played the role of the president: video

Very soon, on November 3, elections will be held in the United States of America. This topic is now constantly discussed on the net. The stars are actively encouraging their fans on social media to vote. Some celebrities even devote their compositions to this topic. Among them is the American singer Ariana Grande, who recently presented a new video for the song Positions. She published the video on her YouTube channel.

In her video, Ariana appeared as the President of the United States. The video was directed by Dave Meerson. The singer posed at the president’s table in the White House, led people and read documents.

Positions is the first single from Ariana’s upcoming self-titled album. The singer plans to release the album next Friday, October 30. This album will be the eighth in the singer’s career.

The video for the new song Grande gained more than seven million views in a few hours. And the fans bombarded the singer with positive comments: “Vocals. Power. Aesthetics. Style”, “Positions is not just music, it is a reason to breathe and live”, “Ariana is our queen”, “This is real art, I take this video as a hug from loved one. “

