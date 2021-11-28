As the chief bailiff of the Leningrad region interrogated a pregnant subordinate at night

The head of the regional bailiffs, Abaturov, broke into the Gatchina unit with special forces and interrogated his subordinate with passion in the fourth month. Let go at night. But another boss came to her defense.

The service check on the employee of the Gatchina branch of the bailiffs Irina Merits should end on December 11. The entire regional department of this department is already buzzing about what happened. It all started exactly a month earlier – on November 11. All employees of the department were notified not to leave the place after the end of the working day.

Gatchina bailiffs occupy two floors in a building on Karl Marx Street. After nine in the evening, about a dozen people from the UFSSP rapid response team ran in there. Balaclavas, machine guns, everything is as it should be. At the forefront is the chief bailiff of the Leningrad region, the head of the department Gleb Abaturov, his deputies Irina Kapustina, Nikolay Dzhirgalov and the head of the own security department Gavshchuk.

A special forces soldier ran into each office with a shout – everyone should stay where they were. The dismayed employees naturally obeyed. The uniformed corridor was blocked. Indeed, the bailiffs are daring people. Responsible for his own safety briskly moved 34-year-old Irina Meritz into the office. The woman is four months pregnant. According to colleagues, the stomach is completely visible. Gavshchuk ordered the pregnant woman to follow me.

I followed. To the office of the head of the department, Dyukareva. There Abaturov with deputies, businesslike vanity. The head of all regional bailiffs, they say, did not stand on ceremony. I started sternly – do you understand what I will write to you in the Investigative Committee? I will charge you eight million, this is negligence, you are in cahoots. The intonation, according to those who heard, vibrated boorish. “And in case you are going to get sick, there are also hospitals in places not so remote,” Abaturov pressed. Man.

47news found out what angered the chief bailiff of the Leningrad region. In March of this year, Meritz took over the enforcement proceedings by a court decision on the collection of a debt by one legal entity from another. The amount of 8 million was debited from the account of the organization that lost the lawsuit, to the account of the bailiffs, and then transferred to the plaintiff. He confirmed receipt.

But a few days later the debtor filed a complaint that he had directly paid the same amount to his opponents (he has the right) and demanded that the Gatchina department return the money. At the same time, it is known that before the transfer, Meritz contacted the claimant and he said that the debtor had not sent him the money. And he himself did not notify the bailiffs. Next is the arbitration court. There the debtor filed a claim with the Regional Office.

This is the reason, but let’s return to the twilight Gatchina section. The boss’s office is busy. By midnight, Abaturov interrogated his subordinate for an hour and finally showed her the door. There she had to wait for the next interrogation under the supervision of a commando with a submachine gun. Obviously with live ammunition. Well, how else. Then he was interrogated by the head of the security service. In the meantime, Abaturov and his deputy Kapustina moved to the offender’s office and began rummaging through the boxes. That is, to search. At about three o’clock, both her and the rest of the staff were released.

What especially outraged the employees, and most of them were women – before leaving, the special forces inspected their personal belongings. That is, he searched. Well, I didn’t climb under my skirt – it’s not bad.

The next day, Irina Merits became ill, had a fever, and the doctor sent her to sick leave. Appreciate the vengeful stiletto. You cannot stop paying the salary for the period of suspension, even if you really want to. But, according to the employees of the Department, simultaneously with the order of dismissal, Abaturov signed an order for demotion. Meritz was acting. the leading bailiff-performer, but became just a bailiff. The difference in wages is three thousand. A gentleman’s decision.

Head of department Irina Dyukareva answered the call, and after a brief retelling of me – surprised.

– Yes, that’s how it was. I knew that they would come with a check, but I definitely did not think that this would happen like that. Masks show, special forces. Keep a pregnant girl until three o’clock in the morning! I will not wash my hands and hide my head in the sand, I will defend it. We are responsible for our subordinates. I believe that my bailiff acted within the framework of the law.

Here is just a “man”.

Deputy Abaturova, Irina Kapustina, did not answer the call. Female.

47news contacted Gleb Abaturov himself. It so happened that the clock was 9 pm. We asked what, from his point of view, happened on November 11 in the Gatchina department.

– Victor, have you seen the time? I have no idea what you will call during business hours, – judging by the voice, the interlocutor was uncomfortable. In the background were either the voices of the household, or the TV muttered comfortably.

– You broke in with the special forces and interrogated a pregnant woman at night? – asked the author.

The interlocutor hung up and did not answer any more calls. Probably remembered.

I’m waiting for special forces, comrade Abaturov.