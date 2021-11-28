https://ria.ru/20211127/omikron-shtamm-1761090632.html
Austria confirms first case of omicron coronavirus infection
VIENNA, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The suspected case of infection with the omicron variant of the coronavirus was recorded in Austria, according to a statement on the website of the Austrian federal state of Tyrol. An initial examination by specialists in Innsbruck (capital of the federal state of Tyrol) gave a “concrete suspicion” that it could be a new mutation of coronavirus B.1.1.529, dubbed “omicron” The Vienna Health and Food Safety Agency said in a press release. Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that cases of infection with the omicron variant of the coronavirus were recorded in European countries such as Germany and Italy. The World Health Organization, following an emergency meeting on Friday, made a decision classify a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as of concern. WHO named the new strain B.1.1.529 with the Greek letter omicron.
