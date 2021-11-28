Belarusian border guards announce that they have found a dead migrant on the border with Lithuania

The cause of death has not yet been established.

The body of the deceased was in a sleeping bag. According to the official telegram channel of the Border Committee of Belarus, this is a man of “Afro-Asian appearance, about 30 years old.” The ministry claims that the deceased was found directly on the border in the area of ​​the village of Vidzy in the north of the country, and that he was thrown out in this zone by officers of the Lithuanian security services. An investigation team was called to the scene, as the border guards noted.

Representatives of the Lithuanian authorities have not yet commented on this information. This week they increased the number of checks on vehicles coming from Belarus. Thus, four Iraqi citizens were found in a truck with peat with Belarusian license plates. Vilnius said that Minsk refused to accept these people back. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry noted that officials are now discussing the option of completely closing all checkpoints on this border.

The Polish authorities reported on similar problems last Thursday. It was announced in Vilnius that hundreds of migrants, including those with the support of the Belarusian security forces, do not stop trying to illegally enter the territory of the EU countries.

Also today, another flight to Iraq was supposed to take place for migrants wishing to return home, however, it was postponed. At the moment, two more planes are planned for these people, which will arrive in Minsk tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.